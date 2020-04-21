Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR): This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Cornerstone Building Brands’ shares gained 37.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (TRWH): This company that owns and operates gaming and racing facilities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Twin River Worldwide Holdings’ shares gained 48.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (CBIO): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21% over the last 60 days.

Catalyst Biosciences’ shares gained 28.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV): This exploration stage company that engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Gold Standard Ventures’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

