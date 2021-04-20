Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF): This company that engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Raymond James Financial’s shares gained 8.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 6.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (HONE): This holding company that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

HarborOne Bancorp’s shares gained 9.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG): This diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.8% over the last 60 days.

West Fraser Timber’s shares gained 27.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV): This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.

Movado’s shares gained 30.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

