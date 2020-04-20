Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 20th:

Aravive, Inc. (ARAV): This clinical stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Aravive’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 19.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Celyad SA (CYAD): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Celyad’s shares gained 84.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Mersana Therapeutics’ shares gained 78.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX): This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ shares gained 32.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

