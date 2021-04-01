Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:

Nucor Corporation (NUE): This company that manufactures and sells steel and steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Nucor Corp.’s shares gained 30.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

OFG Bancorp (OFG): This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

OFG Bancorp’s shares gained 12.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX): This company that provides components for the fenestration industry carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Quanex Building Products’ shares gained 5.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC): This bank holding company for Great Southern Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Great Southern Bancorp’s shares gained 4.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

