Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:
The Clorox Company (CLX): This manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Clorox's shares gained 9.5% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of 12.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): This operator of membership warehouses has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Costco’s shares gained 1.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): This producer and seller of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
National Beverage’s shares gained 0.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
