Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:

Conn's, Inc. (CONN): This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

Conn's’ shares gained 31% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 7.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED): This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.3% over the last 60 days.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ shares gained 25.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO): This company that provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors’ shares gained 19.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW): This operator of electronic marketplaces for the trading of products across the rates, credit, money markets and equities asset classes carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Tradeweb Markets’ shares gained 8.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

