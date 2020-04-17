Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:

Manning & Napier, Inc. (MN): This investment manager has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

Manning & Napier’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 19.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX): This oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.

CytomX Therapeutics’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI): This point-of-care diagnostic tests manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Chembio Diagnostics’ shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AudioEye, Inc. (AEYE): This Web accessibility solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.4% over the last 60 days.

AudioEye’s shares gained more than 100% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

