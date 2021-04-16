Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): This visual computing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

NVIDIA’s shares gained 21.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

NVIDIA Corporation Price

NVIDIA Corporation price | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI): This lighting and building management solutions and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Acuity Brands Inc Price and Consensus

Acuity Brands Inc price-consensus-chart | Acuity Brands Inc Quote

Acuity Brands’ shares gained 18.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Acuity Brands Inc Price

Acuity Brands Inc price | Acuity Brands Inc Quote

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.4% over the last 60 days.

Wells Fargo & Company Price and Consensus

Wells Fargo & Company price-consensus-chart | Wells Fargo & Company Quote

Wells Fargo’s shares gained 7.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Wells Fargo & Company Price

Wells Fargo & Company price | Wells Fargo & Company Quote

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT): This company that produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet Company Price and Consensus

Central Garden & Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote

Central Garden & Pet Co’s shares gained 9.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Central Garden & Pet Company Price

Central Garden & Pet Company price | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Free Stock Analysis Report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Get Free Report



Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Acuity Brands Inc (AYI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.