Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): This company that operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields’ shares gained 64.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500 growth 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This company that engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva’s shares gained 18% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN): This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

Ocugen’s shares gained 58.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA): This company that provides software-centric broadband products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Casa Systems’ shares gained 63.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

