Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 15th:

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV): This company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.

Movado Group’s shares gained 23.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Olin Corporation (OLN): This vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Olin Corp.’s shares gained 19.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI): This company that designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Levi Strauss’ shares gained 5.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Celanese Corporation (CE): This technology company that is engaged in the production of specialty materials and chemical products which are used in industries and consumer applications carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Celanese Corp.’s shares gained 5.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

