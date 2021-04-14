Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW): This company that builds and operates electronic marketplaces has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. Price and Consensus

Tradeweb Markets Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tradeweb Markets Inc. Quote

Tradeweb Markets’ shares gained 5.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. Price

Tradeweb Markets Inc. price | Tradeweb Markets Inc. Quote

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA): This digital asset technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Quote

Marathon Digital’s shares gained 18.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Price

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. price | Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Quote

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM): This omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote

Williams-Sonoma’s shares gained 27.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. price | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote

Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): This footwear and apparel designer and manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.6% over the last 60 days.

Rocky Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rocky Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote

Rocky Brands’ shares gained 16.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rocky Brands, Inc. Price

Rocky Brands, Inc. price | Rocky Brands, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.