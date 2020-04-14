Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN): This medical technology company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Apollo Endosurgery’s shares gained 23.3% over the last one month above the S&P 500’s increase of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST): This specialty pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics’ shares gained 72% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Fate Therapeutics’ shares gained 31.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Mersana Therapeutics’ shares gained 52.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

