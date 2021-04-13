Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:

Conn's, Inc. (CONN): This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

Conn's’ shares gained 27% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG): This diversified wood products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.8% over the last 60 days.

West Fraser Timber’s shares gained 23.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Nucor Corporation (NUE): This company that manufactures and sells steel and steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.4% over the last 60 days.

Nucor Corp.’s shares gained 15.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT): This innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet’s shares gained 10.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

