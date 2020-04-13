Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:

General Mills, Inc. (GIS): This manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

General Mills' shares gained 1432% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 11.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN): This manufacturer and seller of organic and natural products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Hain Celestial’s shares gained 24.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE): This generator and distributor of electricity has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

FirstEnergy’s shares gained 13.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

