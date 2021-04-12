Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH): This company that designs and manufactures electronic products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

SMART Global’s shares gained 20.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Canon Inc. (CAJ): This company that manufactures and sells office multifunction devices, plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Canon’s shares gained 8.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS): This company that designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies’ shares gained 5.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

