The Top-Ranked Insider Buys From April by Market Cap

Insiders are buying stock in 2025, and activity is not limited to a single sector or market cap. This article looks at the top three insider buys from April based on market cap and the number of insiders buying.

The number of insiders buying is a more critical metric than dollar value or shares because it shows broad-based support in a group with the most in-depth knowledge of business operations.

The question is which, if any, are good buys for investors and what to expect from the share price over the coming quarters.

Small-Cap Neogen Insiders Buy as Stock Hits 15-Year Low

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is a global biotech company focused on food and animal safety. It manufactures a wide range of testing and diagnostic kits and other products and services. The company is growing and generates adjusted profits; however, the stock has been in a prolonged downtrend, hitting a long-term low in 2026. Insider activity has been consistently bullish, with purchases in April and over the prior 12 months by the CEO, CAO, several directors, and VPs. They own a slim 1.15% of the shares but show remarkable confidence with their purchases. The confidence is also seen in the institutional holdings, which are robust.

Institutions own roughly 97% of the stock and are buying it in 2025. Their activity is broad-based, including various institutional types and sizes. The largest holders hold low-single-digit amounts, and there is little exposure to major fund managers such as BlackRock and Vanguard. Likewise, the analysts are on board with this stock, although their activity aided the downdraft in price action. The two analysts tracked by InsiderTrades.com rate it as a Moderate Buy but reduced their price target this year. They see this stock trading near its floor in early May with potential for a 160% upside.

Mid-Cap Matador Resources Pulls Back to Buy Zone: Insiders Pull Trigger

Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) is a U.S.-based and U.S.-focused energy play targeting 17% volume growth this year. Among the critical factors are a lean into efficiency, plans to adjust drilling activity, and the free cash flow projected to top $1 billion this year. That’s why insiders are buying and have been buying this stock. April activity includes purchases by an EVP, the CEO, and a director, and is compounded by several purchases by other insiders in early May. They own about 6% of the stock and will likely continue to buy as the year progresses.

Institutions and analysts are also buying the stock. Recent analyst activity includes some price target reductions, which impact price action in May, but the increased coverage, Moderate Buy rating, and range of price targets offset them. The range of price targets suggests this stock is at a deep-value level, about 17.5% below the low end of the range. The consensus suggests a 70% increase is possible over time. Factors influencing the share price outlook include the dividend and share repurchases.

Large-Cap FTAI Aviation Insiders Start Buying After Significant Pause

Technically, FTAI Aviation (NYSE: FTAI) insiders did not buy in April. They purchased on May 2, which is significant because it is the first activity in a year and only the 3rd in over three. Insiders who bought this aviation services company include the CEO, COO, and CPO. Their activity is compounded by institutional buying in 2025 and by analysts.

Institutions own about 90% of the stock and provide a solid support base in 2025. The 12 analysts tracked by InsiderTraders rate this stock unanimously as a Buy and see it advancing at least 25% from the early May price levels. Catalysts for the move include the company’s growth, topping 55% in 2025, and profitability. The company makes money and pays a reliable dividend worth about 1.2% in yield.

