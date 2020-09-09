Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.

AGNC Investment Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

AGNC Investment Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI): This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus

Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

Compass Diversified Holdings Dividend Yield (TTM)

Compass Diversified Holdings dividend-yield-ttm | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote

Global Partners LP (GLP): This company engaged in transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Global Partners LP Price and Consensus

Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.9%, compared with the industry average of 12.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.5%.

Global Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Global Partners LP Quote

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager that invests in and finances residential and commercial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 16.3%, compared with the industry average of 5.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.