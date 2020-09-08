Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): This provider of a variety of insurance products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.97%, compared with the industry average of 1.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.91%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This acquirer and manager of mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.21%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.62%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.81%.

