Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This investment management and advisory services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 8%.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI): This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

