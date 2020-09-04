Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This investment management and advisory services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Quote

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 8%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI): This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus

Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

Compass Diversified Holdings Dividend Yield (TTM)

Compass Diversified Holdings dividend-yield-ttm | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.

Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rio Tinto PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

