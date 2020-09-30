Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG): This designer and developer of glass and metal products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.52%.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Caleres, Inc. (CAL): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus
Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.25%.
Caleres, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Caleres, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Caleres, Inc. Quote
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus
Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.21%.
Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
