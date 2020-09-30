Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG): This designer and developer of glass and metal products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.52%.

Caleres, Inc. (CAL): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.25%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.21%.

