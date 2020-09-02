Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR): This investment management and advisory services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Waddell Reed Financial, Inc. Quote

Compass Diversified (CODI): This private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Compass Diversified Price and Consensus

Compass Diversified price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

Compass Diversified Dividend Yield (TTM)

Compass Diversified dividend-yield-ttm | Compass Diversified Quote

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.23% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 8%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.7%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.