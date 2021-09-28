Technology

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. KW: This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.12%.

 

BGSF, Inc. BGSF: This provider of workforce solutions and placement services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.66%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.58%.

 

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. FGBI: This provider of commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.

 

Myers Industries, Inc. MYE: This manufacturer and seller of polymer products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.68%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.20%.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


