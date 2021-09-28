Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. KW: This real estate investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.12%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. Quote

BGSF, Inc. BGSF: This provider of workforce solutions and placement services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

BGSF, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGSF, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGSF, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.66%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.58%.

BGSF, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BGSF, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BGSF, Inc. Quote

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. FGBI: This provider of commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Myers Industries, Inc. MYE: This manufacturer and seller of polymer products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Myers Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Myers Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Myers Industries, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.68%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.20%.

Myers Industries, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Myers Industries, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Myers Industries, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.