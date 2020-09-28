Markets

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Zacks Equity Research
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This provider of education loan management and business processing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.13%.

Caleres, Inc. (CAL): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.25%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD): This provider of securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.28%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.07%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.22%, compared with the industry average of 5.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.06%.

