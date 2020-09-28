Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:
Navient Corporation (NAVI): This provider of education loan management and business processing solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
Navient Corporation Price and Consensus
Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.09%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.13%.
Navient Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Navient Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote
Caleres, Inc. (CAL): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus
Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.25%.
Caleres, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Caleres, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Caleres, Inc. Quote
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD): This provider of securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 3.28%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.07%.
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Quote
Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.
Dynex Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dynex Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.22%, compared with the industry average of 5.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.06%.
Dynex Capital, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Dynex Capital, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Dynex Capital, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Navient Corporation (NAVI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Caleres, Inc. (CAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.