Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX): This real estate investment trust company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Brixmor Property Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brixmor Property Group Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 5.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.9%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Brixmor Property Group Inc. Quote

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC): This cement company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price and Consensus

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. price-consensus-chart | Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.2%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Quote

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): This amusement parks operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Cedar Fair, L.P. Price and Consensus

Cedar Fair, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Cedar Fair, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.8%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cedar Fair, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Cedar Fair, L.P. Quote

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP): This provider of fuel storage and transportation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Green Plains Partners LP Price and Consensus

Green Plains Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Green Plains Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 14.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.5%.

Green Plains Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Green Plains Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Green Plains Partners LP Quote

