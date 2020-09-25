Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This company that engages in seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus

Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 31.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.9%.

Frontline Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 16.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP): This petroleum product and crude pipelines operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 7.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.8%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus

Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.5%, compared with the industry average of 5.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

