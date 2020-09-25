Markets

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This company that engages in seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 31.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.9%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 16.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP): This petroleum product and crude pipelines operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 7.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.8%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.5%, compared with the industry average of 5.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

