Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:

BHP Group (BHP): This company that is engaged in natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.24%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.77%.

Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX): This mortgage real estate investment trust, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.16%, compared with the industry average of 5.35%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.06%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD): This provider of securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.29%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.07%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This acquirer and manager of mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.88%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.21%.

