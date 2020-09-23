Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 16.3%, compared with the industry average of 5.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP): This petroleum product and crude pipelines operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 7.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.8%.
BHP Group (BBL): This natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.
