Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 16.3%, compared with the industry average of 5.4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP): This petroleum product and crude pipelines operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.9%, compared with the industry average of 7.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.8%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote

BHP Group (BBL): This natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Price and Consensus

BHP Group price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

BHP Group Dividend Yield (TTM)

BHP Group dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Group Quote

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.

Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rio Tinto PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.