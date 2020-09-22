Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This acquirer and manager of mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.65%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.21%.

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

BlackRock, Inc. Price and Consensus

BlackRock, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BlackRock, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.63%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.59%.

BlackRock, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BlackRock, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BlackRock, Inc. Quote

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This company that invests in multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Price and Consensus

Arbor Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Arbor Realty Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.91%, compared with the industry average of 3.84%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.38%.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Arbor Realty Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Arbor Realty Trust Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.