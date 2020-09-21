Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 21st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI): This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages mortgage-related and other financial assets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): This real estate investment trust operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.9%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.