Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.56%, compared with the industry average of 1.62%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.81%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP): This owner and operator of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 9.80%, compared with the industry average of 7.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.77%.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): This financial advisory and asset management firmhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.94%, compared with the industry average of 1.62%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.18%.

