Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18th:

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (ITRN): This provider of location-based services and wireless communications products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.37%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.47%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.73%, compared with the industry average of 5.50%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Morgan Stanley (MS): This financial holding company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.79%, compared with the industry average of 0.30%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.39%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This company that invests in multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.19%, compared with the industry average of 3.79%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.38%.

