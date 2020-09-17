Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI): This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.8%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This company that manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.