Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT): This outdoor media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. Price and Consensus

OUTFRONT Media Inc. price-consensus-chart | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.9%.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM): This operator of dry cargo carriers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 172.7% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.9%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI): This transportation equipment and infrastructure owning and acquiring company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.7% over the last 60 days.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Price and Consensus

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC price-consensus-chart | Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.2%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Quote

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR): This luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Price and Consensus

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.2%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Zacks experts released their picks to gain +100% or more in 2020. One is a famous cutting-edge food company that is “hiding in plain sight.” Swamped with competitors and ignored by Wall Street, its stock price floundered. Now, suddenly, it acquired a company that gives it an advantage none of its peers have.

Today, see all 5 stocks with extreme growth potential >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.