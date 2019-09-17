Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:
Outfront Media Inc. (OUT): This outdoor media company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
OUTFRONT Media Inc. Price and Consensus
OUTFRONT Media Inc. price-consensus-chart | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.9%.
OUTFRONT Media Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
OUTFRONT Media Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | OUTFRONT Media Inc. Quote
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM): This operator of dry cargo carriers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 172.7% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus
Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.9%.
Navios Maritime Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Navios Maritime Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI): This transportation equipment and infrastructure owning and acquiring company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.7% over the last 60 days.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Price and Consensus
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC price-consensus-chart | Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.2%.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Quote
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR): This luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Price and Consensus
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.2%.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Quote
