Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:

Atlas Corp. (ATCO): This asset manager and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.0%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP): This owner and operator petroleum product and crude pipelines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.7%, compared with the industry average of 7.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.8%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP): This investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 16.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.3%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO): This producer and marketer of titanium dioxide pigments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.8%.

