Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): This provider of insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.1% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.92%, compared with the industry average of 1.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.91%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Quote

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY): This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 16.15%, compared with the industry average of 5.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This company that invests in multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Price and Consensus

Arbor Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Arbor Realty Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.87%, compared with the industry average of 3.79%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.38%.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Arbor Realty Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Arbor Realty Trust Quote

Morgan Stanley (MS): This financial holding company, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days.

Morgan Stanley Price and Consensus

Morgan Stanley price-consensus-chart | Morgan Stanley Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.78%, compared with the industry average of 0.28%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.39%.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Yield (TTM)

Morgan Stanley dividend-yield-ttm | Morgan Stanley Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.