Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 11th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11th:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This company that invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.4%.
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI): This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This company that manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.4%.
Medley Capital Corporation (MCC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 24.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 14.7%.
Zacks Investment Research
