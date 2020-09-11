Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11th:

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This company that invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Price and Consensus

Arbor Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Arbor Realty Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 9.4%.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Arbor Realty Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Arbor Realty Trust Quote

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI): This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus

Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

Compass Diversified Holdings Dividend Yield (TTM)

Compass Diversified Holdings dividend-yield-ttm | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): This company that manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

BG Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

BG Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BG Foods, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.4%.

BG Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BG Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BG Foods, Inc. Quote

Medley Capital Corporation (MCC): This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.8% over the last 60 days.

Medley Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Medley Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Medley Capital Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 24.9%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 14.7%.

Medley Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Medley Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Medley Capital Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.