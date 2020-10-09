Markets

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:

Compass Diversified (CODI): This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of nearly 4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This midstream energy assets owner and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 13%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO): This producer and marketer titanium dioxide pigments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.7%.

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 11%.

