Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:
Compass Diversified (CODI): This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus
Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of nearly 4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.
Compass Diversified Holdings Dividend Yield (TTM)
Compass Diversified Holdings dividend-yield-ttm | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This midstream energy assets owner and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus
DCP Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 13%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
DCP Midstream Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO): This producer and marketer titanium dioxide pigments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus
Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.7%.
Kronos Worldwide Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kronos Worldwide Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote
Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Sachem Capital Corp. Price and Consensus
Sachem Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Sachem Capital Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 11%.
Sachem Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sachem Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Sachem Capital Corp. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO): Free Stock Analysis Report
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- [UPDATED] Russian Man Turns Tables on Bank, Changes Fine Print in Credit Card Agreement, Then Sues, Now Settles
- What the President's Positive Covid Test Means for the Stock Market
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- The $12 Trillion "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Market Opportunity Investors Won't Want to Miss