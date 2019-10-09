Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI): This transport equipment and infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.7%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.3%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): This real estate investment trust company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM): This natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.3%, compared with the industry average of 10.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 6.7%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN): This amusement park company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.8%.

