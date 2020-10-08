Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP): This owner and manager of contracted clean energy projects in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and Consensus
NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.52%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.08%.
NextEra Energy Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
NextEra Energy Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote
Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.
Murphy Oil Corporation Price and Consensus
Murphy Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Murphy Oil Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.83%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.37%.
Murphy Oil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Murphy Oil Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Murphy Oil Corporation Quote
Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.
Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus
Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.59%, compared with the industry average of 7.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.13%.
Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote
International Paper Company (IP): This paper and packaging company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
International Paper Company Price and Consensus
International Paper Company price-consensus-chart | International Paper Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.23%.
International Paper Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
International Paper Company dividend-yield-ttm | International Paper Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Ready Capital Corp (RC): Free Stock Analysis Report
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): Free Stock Analysis Report
International Paper Company (IP): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- [UPDATED] Russian Man Turns Tables on Bank, Changes Fine Print in Credit Card Agreement, Then Sues, Now Settles
- What the President's Positive Covid Test Means for the Stock Market
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels
- The $12 Trillion "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Market Opportunity Investors Won't Want to Miss