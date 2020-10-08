Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP): This owner and manager of contracted clean energy projects in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and Consensus

NextEra Energy Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.52%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.08%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | NextEra Energy Partners, LP Quote

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.

Murphy Oil Corporation Price and Consensus

Murphy Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Murphy Oil Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.83%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.37%.

Murphy Oil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Murphy Oil Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Murphy Oil Corporation Quote

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.

Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus

Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.59%, compared with the industry average of 7.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.13%.

Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote

International Paper Company (IP): This paper and packaging company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

International Paper Company Price and Consensus

International Paper Company price-consensus-chart | International Paper Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.23%.

International Paper Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

International Paper Company dividend-yield-ttm | International Paper Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.