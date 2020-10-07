Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This midstream energy assets owner and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.2%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO): This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 29.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

Compass Diversified (CODI): This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.5%, compared with the industry average of nearly 4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.