Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

OFS Capital Corporation OFS: This business development company specializing in direct and fund investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.17%, compared with the industry average 7.57%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.20%.

Tapestry, Inc. TPR: This company that provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.76%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK: This company that engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.01%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.24%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS: This sporting goods retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.48%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.33%.

