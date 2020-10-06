Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

BHP Group (BHP): This company that engages in the natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.22%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.65%.

BHP Group Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

BHP Group Limited dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Group Limited Quote

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD): This provider of securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.10%, compared with the industry average of 0.27%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.15%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Quote

Caleres, Inc. (CAL): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus

Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.75%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.39%.

Caleres, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Caleres, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Caleres, Inc. Quote

International Paper Company (IP): This paper and packaging company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

International Paper Company Price and Consensus

International Paper Company price-consensus-chart | International Paper Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.95%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.23%.

International Paper Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

International Paper Company dividend-yield-ttm | International Paper Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.