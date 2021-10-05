Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

Caesarstone Ltd. CSTE: This company that develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.4% over the last 60 days.

Caesarstone Ltd. Price and Consensus

Caesarstone Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Caesarstone Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.75%, compared with the industry average 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.18%.

Caesarstone Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Caesarstone Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Caesarstone Ltd. Quote

BGSF, Inc. BGSF: This company that provides workforce solutions and placement services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

BGSF, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGSF, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGSF, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.82%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.47%.

BGSF, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BGSF, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BGSF, Inc. Quote

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. FGBI: This company that provides commercial banking services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.15%, compared with the industry average of 1.96%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.21%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF: This company that engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.26%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Quote

