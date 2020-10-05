Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP): This company that owns and operates petroleum product, crude pipelines and storage tanks has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.8%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus

Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.

Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Rio Tinto PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Rio Tinto PLC Quote

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM): This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Chimera Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.2%, compared with the industry average of 6.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.1%.

Chimera Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chimera Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.