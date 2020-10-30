Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 30th:

Compass Diversified (CODI): This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of nearly 4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This midstream energy assets owner has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.2%, compared with the industry average of 8.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.5%, compared with the industry average of 7.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

Sunoco LP (SUN): This motor fuels distributor and retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 13.2%, compared with the industry average of 12.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.4%.

