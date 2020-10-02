Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): This provider of financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

First American Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

First American Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | First American Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.44%, compared with the industry average of 1.32%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.02%.

First American Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First American Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First American Financial Corporation Quote

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD): This provider of securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.07%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Quote

Caleres, Inc. (CAL): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus

Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.86%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.25%.

Caleres, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Caleres, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Caleres, Inc. Quote

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG): This designer and developer of glass and metal products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.59%, compared with the industry average of 1.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.52%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote

