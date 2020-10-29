Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF): This provider of insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.36%, compared with the industry average of 1.25%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.01%.

Caleres, Inc. (CAL): This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.26%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This publicly owned investment manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.70%, compared with the industry average of 1.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.04%.

