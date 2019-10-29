Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 29th:

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.8%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This company that owns and operates dry cargo vessels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 13.8%.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI): This company that focuses on owning, operating and leasing properties to single tenants with high credit quality characteristics like government entities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.9%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5%.

The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG): This investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.

