Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.0%.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This midstream energy assets owner has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.5%, compared with the industry average of 8.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC): This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 7.1%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.

