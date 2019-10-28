Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG): This real estate investment trust company that focuses on development of residential properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.7%.
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC): This company acquire and manage mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets that focuses on development of residential properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.4%.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI): This company owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 8.3%.
Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI): This media and marketing solutions company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
